Rams offer condolences, messages of hope following Thousand Oaks shooting

The latest and senseless tragedy hits very close to home for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are headquartered on the campus of Cal Lutheran in the suburb of Thousand Oaks.

On early Thursday, a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill, killing 12 before the violence ended.

The Rams release a statement, offering support of the community, one which some of the players, staff and coaches call home.

Later on Thursday, Coach Sean McVay offered his thoughts and prayers.

Throughout the day, other members of the organization offered similar condolences and messages of hope & support.

Other Southern California teams and athletes offered similar messages.

 

 