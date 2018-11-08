Rams offer condolences, messages of hope following Thousand Oaks shooting

The latest and senseless tragedy hits very close to home for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are headquartered on the campus of Cal Lutheran in the suburb of Thousand Oaks.

On early Thursday, a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill, killing 12 before the violence ended.

The Rams release a statement, offering support of the community, one which some of the players, staff and coaches call home.

Statement from the Los Angeles Rams: pic.twitter.com/sFBBsOsKWW — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 8, 2018

Later on Thursday, Coach Sean McVay offered his thoughts and prayers.

Coach McVay on the tragedy in our community of Thousand Oaks: pic.twitter.com/uq6LHKkTnm — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 8, 2018

Throughout the day, other members of the organization offered similar condolences and messages of hope & support.

Heart broken this morning! I’m just sorry to those affected. I don’t have words that I feel can help. But I promise to find a way to help support our community through this tragedy!

🙏🏼! — Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) November 8, 2018

Praying comfort and healing to those affected by this senseless shooting. Thank you to the first responders who put their lives on the line to protect and serve us every day.

Thousand Oaks is my home; I will do everything in my power to help those in need of support. — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) November 8, 2018

Heartbroken for our community. Thinking about everyone involved as well as friends and family of the victims. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 8, 2018

Heartbroken. Thoughts and prayers are with the people of this community, and those that have lost loved ones. — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) November 8, 2018

Father bless the families and friends that are affected by this tragedy. It deeply saddens me to see innocent lives taken from such a senseless act! — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 8, 2018

Other Southern California teams and athletes offered similar messages.

The entire LA Kings organization is deeply shaken by this senseless and horrific act on one of our local communities. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We wish all the people of Thousands Oaks strength and peace and we share in their sadness and grief. — LA Kings (@LAKings) November 8, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by last night’s tragedy in Thousand Oaks. We offer our sympathy to all of the victims, families, first responders, and members of the surrounding community. — Angels (@Angels) November 8, 2018

Our entire organization is heartbroken to hear about the senseless and terrible tragedy that occurred last night in Thousand Oaks. Our hearts go out to all the victims and their loved ones. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 8, 2018