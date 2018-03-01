Rams GM Les Snead: Here’s what I expect during Year 2 of McVay tenure

Sean McVay surpassed expectations in his first season as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

An 11-5 finish and an NFC West title will do that!

Now, entering Year 2 in 2018, the bar will be set even higher for McVay, QB Jared Goff and Co.

On Thursday, Rams GM Les Snead joined ‘The Herd’ from the NFL Combine to discuss his expectations for McVay this season.

Watch the video up top for more.