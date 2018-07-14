Rams legend Eric Dickerson names Todd Gurley NFL’s top running back

Some may call it favoritism. Others may call it home cooking. But anyone who knows anything about the NFL would call it correct.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, who spent five seasons with the Rams in the 80s, appeared on NFL Network Friday to reveal his top three running backs in the league. To no one’s surprise, the man who used to plow through the line in gold and blue picked the man who now carves up defenses in the same attire. Todd Gurley got the nod.

.@Rams legend @EricDickerson stopped by and gave us his top 3 RBs in the NFL. 👍 or 👎? pic.twitter.com/SInLgRgzLW — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) July 13, 2018

While Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliot and Pittsburgh Steeler Le’Veon Bell made the list, Dickerson gave the reining NFL offensive player of the year the edge because of his versatility as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

In 2017, Gurley eclipsed the 2,000 yard from scrimmage mark, accumulating 1,305 on the ground and 788 in the air for a grand total of 2,093 yards. Dickerson passed the 2K limit four times in his career, but only once in the 11 years did he register more than 400 yards receiving.

Gurley will begin his quest to defend the offensive player of the year honors when the Rams kick off training camp July 26.