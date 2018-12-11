Get out and vote! Rams encourage fans to choose ‘High School Coach of Year’
Get out and vote for your Coach!
That’s the message from the Los Angeles Rams, who encourage fans to vote for the ‘High School Coach of the Year’ through Dec. 26.
Coaches from 17 local high schools will be in the running for a $2K donation from the LA Rams in support of the school’s football program, as well as, $2K worth of Gatorade products.
All nominees will be recognized on the field at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 30, where the winner will be announced when the Rams host the San Francisco 49ers.
The 17 coaches, named ‘High School Coach of the Week’ during the season, will receive a $1K donation on behalf of the Rams and $1K worth of Gatorade products.
The nominees:
Nick Rogers, Cajon
Scott Altenberg, Serra
Chris Rattay, Abraham Lincoln
Alonso Arreola, Reseda
Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo
Richard Lear, Highland
Arnold Ale, Carson
Shane Cox, Fairfax
Jason Negro, St. John Bosco
Travis Clark, Lawndale
Mario Morales, St. Anthony
Doug Bledsoe, Dorsey
Brandon Rohrer, Glendora
Scott Morrison, Santiago
Charles Collins, Oaks Christian
Lorenzo Hernandez, Garfield
Aldo Parral, Roosevelt