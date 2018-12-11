Get out and vote! Rams encourage fans to choose ‘High School Coach of Year’

Get out and vote for your Coach!

That’s the message from the Los Angeles Rams, who encourage fans to vote for the ‘High School Coach of the Year’ through Dec. 26.

Click here to vote.

Coaches from 17 local high schools will be in the running for a $2K donation from the LA Rams in support of the school’s football program, as well as, $2K worth of Gatorade products. All nominees will be recognized on the field at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 30, where the winner will be announced when the Rams host the San Francisco 49ers.

The 17 coaches, named ‘High School Coach of the Week’ during the season, will receive a $1K donation on behalf of the Rams and $1K worth of Gatorade products.

The nominees:

Nick Rogers, Cajon

Scott Altenberg, Serra

Chris Rattay, Abraham Lincoln

Alonso Arreola, Reseda

Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo

Richard Lear, Highland

Arnold Ale, Carson

Shane Cox, Fairfax

Jason Negro, St. John Bosco

Travis Clark, Lawndale

Mario Morales, St. Anthony

Doug Bledsoe, Dorsey

Brandon Rohrer, Glendora

Scott Morrison, Santiago

Charles Collins, Oaks Christian

Lorenzo Hernandez, Garfield

Aldo Parral, Roosevelt