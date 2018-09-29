‘Rams have best offense, top to bottom, in a decade,’ Cowherd says

158.3 is a perfect quarterback rating in the NFL, and Jared Goff joined an exclusive group of players to accomplish that rare feat during Thursday night’s 38-31 win against the Minnesota Vikings. Goff spread the wealth, too, as Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks combined for almost 300 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the night as well.

Count Colin Cowherd as one who’s impressed with the Rams.

“This is what the Rams have been giving you on Sunday for the last two years,” Cowherd said Friday. “10 yards a play, 15 yards a pass, multiple weapons: Folks, this is the best offense I have seen in the NFL in, top to bottom, coaching to punter to kicker, in a decade. This is it.”

The Rams had six third downs last night night, which also indicated to Cowherd that they can get the job done early and “don’t even get to third down.”

Skip Bayless, however, is more concerned with the Rams “bad” defense, and, hence, he is not yet sold on the team being a powerhouse.

Bayless admittedly says Goff had a Hollywood night and got off to a hot start and stayed that way, but he partially attributed that to the Vikings “not being very good.”

The Rams play the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday, Oct. 7, at 1:25pm.