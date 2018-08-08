LA Rams to offer free stream of 2018 preseason games

The Rams have a nice surprise for their fans.

During their preseason games for the 2018 season, the club will offer a free stream on TheRams.com in Los Angeles, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

From the team:

The stream will also be available in all markets receiving CBS or UniMás’ broadcast across California, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah. Fans in Los Angeles, any secondary US markets, and the United Kingdom will receive CBS’ feed, while fans in Mexico will receive UniMás’ broadcast. Live streams can be accessed via desktop, mobile web and the Rams Mobile app.

“We are thrilled to offer a digital option for fans to catch our preseason games, adding to the great broadcasts our partners deliver on TV and radio,” said Rams VP & GM, Media Marissa Daly said in a release on Wednesday. “Following two years of playing in the UK and looking towards our game this year in Mexico, we are excited to give our fans across the world more ways to watch Rams football.”

The Rams open their 2018 preseason campaign on Thursday vs. the Ravens at 4:30p.

The Rams then return to the Coliseum to host the Ravens (Sun., Aug. 18, 1p) and the Texans (Sat., Aug. 25, 1p). LA then closes out the preseason at New Orleans (Thurs., Aug. 30, 5p).