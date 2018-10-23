Rams edge out the Saints as the NFL’s best team says Colin Cowherd

Name just about any position on a football field– and within a coaching staff– and Colin Cowherd will probably point to the Los Angeles Rams as having the best in the league. Pair that with the fact the Rams find themselves standing alone as the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team (7-0) and LA once again reigns supreme atop the Herd Hierarchy.

Coming off a 39-10 trouncing of the San Francisco 49ers on the road in a game they forced four turnovers and outgained their opponent by 103 yards, the Rams continue to demonstrate their balanced attack all over the field. That said, Cowherd cautions this week’s rankings were the closest they’ve been in awhile: “[The Saints] are one good corner away from being the number 1 team.”

New Orleans’ offense has the slight edge in point production, averaging 34 PPG compared to LA’s 33.6, but the Rams’ defense is certainly what gives them the nod over the NFC foe. The Rams are only giving up 327.4 YPG vs. the Saints’ 366.0; however, the largest discrepancy comes in points allowed per game, where the Rams’ 18.3 blows the Saints’ 27.2 out of the water.

As Cowherd points out, LA’s dominance can be attributed to just about any position group or coach or scheme or anything else. Regardless which you pick, the answer is still the same: they’re good. And because of that, for at least one more week, the Navy and Gold are Kings of the Hill once again.