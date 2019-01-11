Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys: Sean McVay in Jerry World equals can’t miss TV

If you are looking for some entertainment on your television or phone Saturday … before Snoop Dogg appears on our LA Kings broadcast, of course … the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys is can’t-miss action.

We all know who Skip Bayless thinks will win ..

Rams coach Sean McVay has drawn plenty of media attention in the last week as he is now the blueprint for what NFL teams are looking for in their next head coach.

The Rams (13-3) will be in for a tough atmosphere at AT&T Stadium, aka, Jerry World, but former LA running back Eric Dickerson likes the Rams’ chances vs. the Cowboys (10-6).

Watch the present that Dickerson gave Bayless during Friday’s episode of ‘Undisputed’ in the video on top of his post.