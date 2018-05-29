Rams, Chargers resume OTA workouts with varying focuses

The countdown to kickoff shows just over 14 weeks until the NFL regular season is upon us, but luckily we won’t have to wait that long to see any action.

Both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers were back on the field Tuesday as part of their second sessions of OTA workouts and it was a perfect tale of the two teams. For the Rams, there was a glimpse of unexpected action from a healing vet, while the Chargers largely fielded questions concerning how to replace one of their top weapons.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, who was on pace to set an NFL scoring record for kickers last season before a herniated disk sent him to the IR just weeks before the playoffs, returned to practice and was even kicking. This was not expected until Minicamp.

Greg Zuerlein is kicking. pic.twitter.com/Ecx0hhbaXb — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) May 29, 2018

Zuerlein said afterward he has been following the team’s recovery process and is fully expecting to be ready to go for camp. Reigning defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald was still not in attendance.

As for the Chargers, the process of replacing one of their top offensive playmakers in tight end Hunter Henry stole the show.

Quarterback Philip Rivers shared how the Bolts are attempting to replace the third-year man out of Arkansas and commented on the possibility of reuniting with Antonio Gates as a replacement.

Philip Rivers Press Conference https://t.co/yw3CWPhE12 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 29, 2018

Both teams will continue this session of OTAs until May 31 and mandatory minicamp begins June 12.