LA Rams have a top-5 offense, Chargers in top-10 says Colin Cowherd

A future Hall of Famer and a young explosive arm. These are the characteristics that the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams have in their slingers taking the snaps on Sundays and Colin Cowherd thinks they are good enough to land both teams in the top-10 most prolific offensive arsenals.

For the Rams, Jared Goff is heading into his third year at the helm coming off an eye-catching 28 touchdown, 3,804 yards performance in 2017 with a formidable squad around him. With Todd Gurley, a finalist for the 2017 MVP award, poised to build upon his breakout season along with newly acquired Brandin Cooks strengthening a wide receiver corps lush with talent, Cowherd sees the Rams as a top-5 offense.

The Chargers? Not too far behind.

Despite losing one of their top receiving targets in tight end Hunter Henry to a torn ACL, the Bolts are packed with options on the offensive side of the ball. Flanking Philip Rivers is a bruiser in Melvin Gordon, who used last season to once again proved his rookie troubles were simply that: rookie troubles. The former Wisconsin Cornhusker eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark for the first time in his three-year career and appears on track to replicate his success with increased touches this season. With the loss of Henry, Rivers will still have talented options to toss to in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, among others. Williams, the Chargers first round pick in the 2017 Draft, should be fully healthy heading into the year and ready to prove his worth as a top-tier talent.

The Rams will kick off training camp July 26 at the University of California, Irvine while the Chargers get underway July 28 in Costa Mesa.