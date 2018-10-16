Colin Cowherd: ‘Top to bottom, the Rams are the best team in the NFL … but they are flawed’

The Los Angeles Rams are 6-0 and are showing no signs of slowing down, which is why Colin Cowherd continues to slot them in the top spot of his ‘Herd Hierarchy’.

So clearly, the Rams are one of Cowherd’s favorites to win the Super Bowl, along with eight others.

The 9 teams that can win the Super Bowl according to @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/ajhzY3ZC75 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 15, 2018

“Top to bottom, they are the best team in the NFL,” Cowherd said in the video up top, “but I will tell you this, they are flawed. Their pass rush, at times, is non-existent.”

Even though the Rams pass defense ranking is low compared to their other areas, it still lands them in the upper-half of the league.

Cowherd also mentions the team’s injury troubles and how they seem to have a lack of offensive drive in away games. He also holds that for all of the Rams’ flashiness, they are truly a power running team at heart with Todd Gurley (an area in which they rank first in the league), even though they also rank sixth in passing offense with Jared Goff and that lands them at first in total offense.

The Rams take their talents to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:25p.