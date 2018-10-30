Rams aren’t even the best team in NFC according to Colin Cowherd

The only undefeated team in the NFL isn’t the best team in the league– or even the second-best team– according to the newest Herd Hierarchy.

After watching the Los Angeles Rams rally from behind to etch out a 29-27 win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Colin Cowherd is not sold on what he’s seeing from the perfect 8-0 Rams. Each week, the lingering issue for the Blue and Gold is a consistent pass rush, says Cowherd, and the three sacks they tallied against Aaron Rodgers– two of which came from Aaron Donald— did not do enough to sell him on improvement.

Instead, Cowherd replaced the Rams with the New Orleans Saints as the new No. 1.

The Saints (6-1) allowed no second-coming of a Minneapolis Miracle in Week 8, thrashing the Vikings on the road, 30-20. Although the offense only produced 270 yards of total offense, it was the overall balance that stood out to Cowherd. New Orleans’ three touchdowns came from a rush, a pass and a pick six. In summary, it was a legitimate team effort.

While a one-loss team seems like a reasonable substitution to unseat the Rams from their throne as Kings of the Hill, it’s a two-loss team that is pushing them even further down the slope.

The New England Patriots (6-2) gained the advantage over their cross-country counterpart after eeking out a Monday Night Football road win in Buffalo. Despite only scoring one offensive touchdown and failing to runaway from one of the worst teams in the league, the Pats bevy of options on the offensive side of the ball earned them the Cowherd nod of approval.

Offensively, the three teams rank 2nd (Saints- 33.4), 3rd (Rams- 33.0) and 4th (Patriots- 29.9) in points per game behind only the Kansas City Chiefs (36.3), but the Rams average over 50 yards more per game than both teams Cowherd has above them. Defensively, contrary to Cowherd’s point about the Rams pass rush being their biggest weakness, LA ranks in the top-10 in sacks and pass yards allowed per game, while New Orleans and New England are in the bottom third of the league in each category.

Cowherd’s rankings will be put to the test come Sunday as the Rams journey to the Bayou for a clash with the Saints at 1:25p. on FOX.