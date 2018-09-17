Rams are the scariest team in NFL in a winner-take-all game says Cris Carter

How does the NFL’s most prolific offense from 2017 improve from averaging 29.9 PPG?

How does a team with the reigning AP Offensive and Defensive players of the year improve?

How does a team led by the youngest NFL Coach of the Year improve?

Well, look at the Los Angeles Rams‘ first two games and you’ll find the answers to all these questions and dozens more.

En route to earning a 2-0 record, the Rams are averaging 33.5 PPG, Todd Gurley has four touchdowns and 220 yards and Sean McVay continues to blow people’s brains with his Nikola Tesla-esque photographic memory. Put all these together and what do you get? The hardest team to face in a one-game showdown, Cris Carter says.

"If we can play elite defense like that and put up zeroes across the board and let our offense just run up and down the field… So be it. That's the way we want to be." – Ndamukong Suh

On First Things First, Carter described the Rams as a team with one flaw: an outside pass rusher. One flaw. Oh yeah, to compensate for that, Los Angeles has two of the most dominate interior defensive linemen in Pro Bowlers Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh.

“When you can score points the way they can score points without going to one person, it makes it complicated,” Carter says. “The Rams are who we thought they were going to be. They’re an exciting football team.”

Brandin Cooks: 159-yard performance

Through two games, the Rams already have six different offensive players who have caught or rushed for a touchdown and are giving up just 6.5 PPG.