Rams’ Aqib Talib to undergo ankle surgery, no timetable for return

Losing one All-Pro cornerback is bad, losing two in the same game is horrific. But news coming out of Los Angeles Rams camp Tuesday may be even worse.

11-year veteran Aqib Talib will undergo ankle surgery that will sideline him for an uncertain extended period of time, head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

#Rams coach Sean McVay tells reporters says that CB Aqib Talib will have ankle surgery on Thursday. The timetable on his return will be determined following suegery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2018

Talib, who was acquired by the Rams (3-0) over the offseason in a trade with the Denver Broncos, had his ankle rolled on by Chargers receiver Tyrell Williams in the second half of a 35-23 victory Sunday. Initially doctors ruled the injury to be a high ankle sprain and multiple reports denoted Talib would likely miss 4-6 weeks, but after an MRI and second opinion Tuesday, McVay relayed the more daunting news.

Talib, 32, has two pass breakups and a forced fumble in three games so far this season.

On a positive note, McVay also noted Marcus Peters, who left Sunday’s game with a calf injury, remains listed as just day-to-day.