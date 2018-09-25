Rams’ Aqib Talib to undergo ankle surgery, no timetable for return

Losing one All-Pro cornerback is bad, losing two in the same game is horrific. But news coming out of Los Angeles Rams camp Tuesday may be even worse.

11-year veteran Aqib Talib will undergo ankle surgery that will sideline him for an uncertain extended period of time, head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

Talib, who was acquired by the Rams (3-0) over the offseason in a trade with the Denver Broncos, had his ankle rolled on by Chargers receiver Tyrell Williams in the second half of a 35-23 victory Sunday. Initially doctors ruled the injury to be a high ankle sprain and multiple reports denoted Talib would likely miss 4-6 weeks, but after an MRI and second opinion Tuesday, McVay relayed the more daunting news.

Talib, 32, has two pass breakups and a forced fumble in three games so far this season.

On a positive note, McVay also noted Marcus Peters, who left Sunday’s game with a calf injury, remains listed as just day-to-day.