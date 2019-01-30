LA Sports Awards: Rams DT Aaron Donald, Chargers QB Philip Rivers named Sportsmen of the Year

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald have been selected as Sportsmen of the Year for 2018 by the Los Angeles Sports Council.

The two NFL stars will be honored at the 14th annual LA Sports Awards, to be held on Monday, March 25 at The Beverly Hilton.

During Rivers’ 15th NFL season, he led the Chargers to a 12-4 regular-season record and a berth in the playoffs. Rivers passed for 32 touchdowns and a career-best 105.5 passer rating.

Donald, currently in Atlanta preparing for Super Bowl LIII, is considered by many (like Shannon Sharpe, in the video up above) who consider Donald the best player in football. During the 2018 season, Donald posted 20.5 sacks, 25 tackles for a loss and four force players.

He was the only player in the NFL to be unanimously selected first-team All-Pro.

The LA Sports Awards also will feature the presentation of the Sportsman, Sportswoman, Coach and Sports Executive of the Year, and a countdown of 2018’s Top Ten moments.

The banquet will be televised on Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket (air dates TBA).