PREVIEW: LA Kings on the road to face Jets (4:30p, FOX Sports West)

4:30P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Los Angeles Kings are up in Canada for their first road trip of the 2018-19 season.

First up: Winnipeg to battle the Jets. Coverage on FOX Sports West begins at 4:30p with ‘LA Kings Live.’

The LA Kings, a team hoping to return to the NHL’s penthouse, largely on the back of Ilya Kovalchuk, the veteran sniper who returned to the NHL after spending the past five years in the KHL.

He has arrived.

Be there to witness the action-packed season of Ilya Kovalchuk and the LA Kings!

The 35-year-old former No. 1 draft pick picked up his first two assists in nearly five-and-a-half years in a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. His first point with the Kings also was his 400th career assist when he set up Anze Kopitar‘s goal in the second period.

Kopitar was decidedly understated about what the addition of Kovalchuk meant to both his line and the Kings.

“It’s been pretty good, (but) just like our team’s game, there’s still room for improvement,” Kopitar said in a post-game scrum. “We’ll chip away, keep getting better and create more chances and score goals.”

— The Sports Xchange contributed to this report.

