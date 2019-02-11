TUNE-IN: LA Kings deal F Nate Thompson for 2019 draft pick; Take on Capitals (3:30p, FOX Sports West)

3:30p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Los Angeles Kings gave it everything they had during Saturday’s loss in Boston, ralling from 4-2 down to force overtime.

The club had won three in a row before the 5-4 defeat.

The LA Kings (23-27-5) finish off their season-long six-game Grammy trip on Monday vs. the Capitals (30-18-7) in Washington.

Our coverage starts at 3:30p on FOX Sports West.

The LA Kings made a trade on Monday as well, sending forward Nate Thompson and a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft to Montreal for a fourth-round pick in the same draft.

In exchange for a 4th round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the LA Kings have traded Nate Thompson and a 5th round pick to Canadiens.https://t.co/QfdNuDpknn — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 11, 2019

Thompson appeared in 53 games with the LA Kings this season, posting six points.