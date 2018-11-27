PREVIEW: LA Kings excited about possible return of Jonathan Quick vs. Canucks (6:30p, FOX Sports West)

6:30P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Los Angeles Kings could also get a key player back Tuesday. Goaltender Jonathan Quick is close to returning after missing 12 games due to knee surgery.

Quick, 32, has struggled this season, posting a 0-3-1 record 4.55 goals-against average along with a .845 save percentage in only four games. He also missed four games with a different undisclosed lower-body injury. But now that he is healthy, Quick should be able to provide more strength in net.

The Kings’ goaltending troubles worsened when minor-league call-up Jack Campbell, like Quick, suffered a torn meniscus and underwent similar surgery.

Meanwhile, L.A. interim coach Willie Desjardins will coach at Rogers Arena for the first time since being fired by the Canucks after the 2016-17, when Vancouver missed the playoffs for the second straight season. He has already faced his former club – the Canucks beat the Kings in L.A. on Saturday, ending their losing skid.

The Canucks missed the playoffs in the final two of his three seasons as they began a rebuilding process that is ongoing. But Desjardins, who replaced the fired Jon Stevens behind the Kings bench earlier this month, said he has no regrets about his time with the Canucks.

“It was a good place to be, and I enjoyed my time there,” he told The Los Angeles Times.

The Vancouver Canucks are getting a break on the injury front.

Brock Boeser appears likely to return to the lineup Tuesday as the Canucks (11-13-2) host the Los Angeles Kings (14-14-1). He took part in Monday’s practice, resuming his spot on Vancouver’s top line after missing 11 games with a groin injury.

— STATS contributed to this report