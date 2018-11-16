Check out the new threads! LA Kings unveil ‘Silver Jersey’ by adidas

So fresh, so clean.

The Los Angeles Kings, in conjunction with adidas, unveiled a new adidas adizero Authentic NHL team jersey — the LA Kings Silver Jersey — now a permanent addition to the jersey line-up that now features three different team looks.

They have arrived. Get your LA Kings Silver @adidashockey jersey online or at the @teamlastore now! #ADIZERO pic.twitter.com/Of76fQ34fp — LA Kings (@LAKings) November 16, 2018

“We are thrilled to introduce the adidas adizero Authentic NHL Silver Jersey to our jersey collection. The LA Kings Silver Jersey draws inspiration from our recent 50th Anniversary season, our connection to the city of Los Angeles and our historic achievements performing on the ice for our loyal fans,” said Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille in a statement on Friday.

“We feel our new Silver Jersey will quickly become a favorite item our fans will love to wear, and our players will love to play in as their specific feedback during this process has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Designer of the LA Kings new Silver Jersey Frank Dipinto describes what went into the making of this new #ADIZERO jersey. pic.twitter.com/thLtWrxHlY — LA Kings (@LAKings) November 16, 2018

The LA Kings will wear their new threads for the first time on Nov. 24 vs. the Canucks.

Coverage will start at 6:30p on FOX Sports West & the FOX Sports App.