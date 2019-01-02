LA Kings turning back the clocks with NHL on FOX 90s theme vs. Oilers

Throwback Thursday, Flashback Friday, Spin back Saturday?

Hockey Night in LA is getting a bangin’ makeover as the LA Kings host the Edmonton Oilers January 5.

In addition to having actor/comedian Thomas Middleditch on set, the FOX Sports West crew will be bringing all that and a bag of chips to the broadcast as the show takes on a 90s feel of NHL on FOX to go along with the LA Kings theme of the night.

Mark your calendar: this Saturday… we’re bringing it back… all of it. #NHLonFOX throwback night on @FoxSportsWest for Hockey Night in LA. Spread the word… pic.twitter.com/IfteOWvQKM — Alex Faust (@alex_faust) January 2, 2019

The gang will be unveiling their list of top LA Kings players and moments from the decade, plus getting the current team’s take on what made the 90s standout to them– the ones that were even old enough to remember the 90s (Oh snap!).

To go along with the team’s past, the broadcast will be bringing by the infamously ahead of its time FoxTrax Glow Puck. For everyone who remembers the glorious beam of light sending comets across the ice, it will be quite the conversation starter. For everyone who has no idea what the FoxTrax Glow Puck is, prepare for a mind-blowing experience.

The fun will begin at 6:30p with LA Kings Live and carry on throughout the game with each intermission carrying its own tricks and treats.