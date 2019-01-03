TUNE-IN: LA Kings host Lightning, squad with best record in NHL (7p, FOX Sports West)

7p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Los Angeles Kings‘ second game of the new year will come as a challenge.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, owners of the NHL’s best record at 31-7-2, head to Staples Center for a battle with the Kings on Thursday night.

Coverage kicks off at 7p with ‘LA Kings Live.’

WE LIKE POINTS

The LA Kings have registered points in seven of their last 10 games, including five victories in that stretch, although they are coming off a 2-0 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

“We’ve had some pretty good games,” said head coach Willie Desjardins. “The past 10 games, it’s not like they’ve been bad.”

The Kings have 35 points, better than only the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference.

LIGHTNING WILL STRIKE

No team is better than Tampa Bay.

The Lightning are riding a 14-0-1 stretch and coming of their best month in franchise history. The Lightning went 13-0-1 in December, becoming just the eighth NHL team in the past 10 years to play through an entire month without a loss in regulation.

Tampa Bay has earned a point in 15 consecutive games, most recently posting a 2-1 overtime road victory on New Year’s Eve against the Anaheim Ducks. The only other Lightning team with a longer point streak was the 2003-04 squad that went a full 18 games. That team won the Stanley Cup.

JACK IS BACK

While Jonathan Quick is expected in goal tonight vs. Tampa Bay, it can’t hurt to revisit the great effort by Jack Campbell on Tuesday.

Campbell returned from injury to stop 46 of 47 shots he faced vs. Vegas.