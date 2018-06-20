2018-19 NHL Home Opener: LA Kings will host rival Sharks on Oct. 5

These teams do not like each other.
AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu

Well hey there San Jose!

The LA Kings will open the home part of their 2018-19 schedule vs. the rival Sharks on Oct. 5 at 7p.

It’s the fourth time in franchise history that the LA Kings have welcomed San Jose to Staples Center for the home opener.

The LA Kings also announced their preseason schedule. The club is scheduled to play eight preseason games including a trip to Salt Lake city and three contests at Staples Center.

The LA Kings and the NHL are expected to release their 2018-19 regular season schedule on Thursday.

 