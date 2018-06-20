2018-19 NHL Home Opener: LA Kings will host rival Sharks on Oct. 5

Well hey there San Jose!

The LA Kings will open the home part of their 2018-19 schedule vs. the rival Sharks on Oct. 5 at 7p.

It’s the fourth time in franchise history that the LA Kings have welcomed San Jose to Staples Center for the home opener.

🎶 Making our way downtown walking fast

Faces pass and we're home bound 🎶 Get all the details on the LA Kings home opener presented @McDonalds_SoCal now!https://t.co/4N6wZDZ8LI — LA Kings (@LAKings) June 20, 2018

The LA Kings also announced their preseason schedule. The club is scheduled to play eight preseason games including a trip to Salt Lake city and three contests at Staples Center.

The LA Kings and the NHL are expected to release their 2018-19 regular season schedule on Thursday.