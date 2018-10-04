Help LA Kings find missing billboards & score tickets to Opening Night!

He sure looks a little warm on the beach in all his LA Kings gear ...

Have you seen those nifty Los Angeles Kings billboards around town?

Well, the staff of the club needs help in locating all 15 as they, um, lost track of where the billboards are located.

If you can assist, and do so well, the LA Kings will reward the winners with tickets to Opening Night (Friday, 7p vs. Sharks, FOX Sports West).

For more details, click here before Friday!