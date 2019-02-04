TUNE-IN: LA Kings vs. New York Rangers (3:30p, FOX Sports West)

3:30p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Los Angeles Kings are remain in the Big Apple, this time to do battle with the Rangers on Monday night.

The LA Kings fell on Saturday to the Islanders, but the club remains positive despite having the fewest points in the Western Conference.

The LA Kings (20-27-4) have alternated wins with losses in its last six games.

Against the Rangers (22-22-7), it will be a 2014 Stanley Cup Finals rematch in goal between Jonathan Quick and Henrik Lundqvist. PS: The LA Kings won the Cup in five games.