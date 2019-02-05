TUNE-IN: LA Kings vs. New Jersey Devils (3:30p, FOX Sports West)

3:30p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Los Angeles Kings are riding high following Monday night’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Rangers.

The club faces the New Jersey Devils (20-24-7) today at 3:30p, with our coverage starting with ‘LA Kings Live.’

Against the Rangers, the LA Kings (21-27-4) saw Adrian Kempe record his second-career multi-goal game.

Following the win, an emotional Kempe talked about his performance.