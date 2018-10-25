PREVIEW: LA Kings face off vs. Wild in search of much-needed victory (4:30p, FSW)

4:30p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The LA Kings (2-6-1) enter Minnesota to face the Wild (4-2-2 start and a three-game winning streak).

The Kings are struggling badly. having lost five in a row, including a 4-2 setback Tuesday night in Dallas, and hasn’t even owned a lead in that span.

The Kings’ problems are numerous. Goalie Jonathan Quick is off to a rough start, losing all four of his starts and posting a brutal save percentage of .846, .070 under his career numbers. No team in the Western Conference, not even Arizona, has a worse record.

Los Angeles‘ minus-15 goal differential is worse than any team except Detroit. It ranks 28th in goals-against (32) and penalty-kill percentage (70.8), and sits at 29th in goals for (17), assists (29), shooting percentage (6.77) and power-play percentage (10.0).

“We’re in a situation,” forward Jeff Carter said to the Los Angeles Times. “It’s frustrating. I think we’re the only ones that can get us out of it.”