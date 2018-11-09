LA Kings pay tribute to victims of Thousand Oaks shooting

Enough. Is. Enough.

That’s the message of the Los Angeles Kings.

The club put out powerful words in support of the victims and families of the Thousand Oaks shooting in the early Thursday hours.

During Thursday night’s broadcast on FOX Sports West, the LA Kings and Staples Center had a moment of silence.

Both the LA Kings and the Minnesota Wild will wear helmet stickers stating ‘ENOUGH’, as seen below.

The LA Kings and Minnesota Wild will wear these helmet stickers in honor of the victims and families of the Thousand Oaks shooting. pic.twitter.com/3KYZdivNxx — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 8, 2018

Throughout the day on Thursday, Southern California teams and athletes paid similar tributes.

No team is more affected by the events than the Los Angeles Rams, which call Thousand Oaks their base of operations.