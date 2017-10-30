‘LA Kings Holiday Ice’ outdoor rinks will be deployed at trio of locations

Ice, ice, baby!

The Kings announced on Monday three outdoor Ice Rink locations throughout Southern California in time for the holiday season.

LA Kings Holiday Ice will be featured in Long Beach, Woodland Hills and LA Live.

This is the second consecutive year the Kings have hosted an outdoor Ice Rink in Woodland Hills and Long Beach, both in the same location. The Kings and AEG opened the first one at L.A. LIVE in 2009.

LA Kings Holiday Ice is returning this November! Get all the details now.https://t.co/f6K0JvR5OF — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 30, 2017

LA Live: From Nov. 25-TBD

Long Beach (The Pike Outlets, 95 S. Pine Ave. Long Beach 90802): From Nov. 17-Jan. 7

Woodland Hills (Westfield Topanga, 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills 91367): From Nov. 17-Jan. 14