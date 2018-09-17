Calling all goalies! The LA Kings are looking for emergency netminder for all home games

Do you want to play goalie for the LA Kings?!

Sure, we all do!

The club is holding open tryouts on Sunday (from 4-5 p.m.) at the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo to find a ‘qualified amater goaltending candidates to provide emergency goaltending duties at home games for the upcoming hockey season at Staples Center.’

So there’s that!

Want to be the emergency backup goalie for the LA Kings? Learn how you can try out this weekend! https://t.co/EcD8VEM10k — LA Kings (@LAKings) September 17, 2018

“The NHL requires each home team to have an emergency goalie in the stands at every game. It is rare that one of these goalies sees action in a game but it can happen. One of our fans might have the chance to live out their NHL dream at STAPLES Center and that begins on September 23 with our open tryout,” said Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille in a statment on Monday.

“We look forward to scouting our local talent.”

Qualified candates must meet these qualifications:

The candidate must not have signed a contract to play in any professional league. If the player played on a tryout agreement they may still qualify for amateur status.

Hey @LAKings, we have your emergency goalie! No contract to play in any pro league. ✅ Junior or collegiate playing experience. 😐 Must live in L.A. metropolitan area. ✅ 18 years or older. ✅ Bonus: You already pay him ✅✅https://t.co/dHhIzU8xmT@alex_faust pic.twitter.com/GlHpIFVqgV — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) September 17, 2018

Junior or Collegiate playing experience is required.

The candidate must live in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Additionally, all candidates must be 18 years or older.

