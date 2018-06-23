Kings lock in on offense, draft Finnish center Rasmus Kupari

After making their return to the playoffs this season, the Los Angeles Kings utilized their first pick in the NHL Draft to bolster the organization’s offensive attack.

With the 20th overall pick, the Kings drafted 18-year-old center Rasmus Kupari out of Finland. The 5-foot-11 right hander is known for his slick ability maneuvering through traffic and being versatile on both sides of the ice. Last season, he made his debut with the senior team for Karpat in the Finnish Liga, tallying six goals and eight assists in 39 games.

“And I just can’t wait to be (a) @LAKings …” 🦁 -Rasmus Kupari before he joined the #LAKings Family (probably) pic.twitter.com/U11Od5NM2z — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) June 23, 2018

“We just have to keep adding to our shelves and know we have some good young players coming up,” Kings assistant general manager Mike Futa said. “This guy brings an element of speed, his skating is very comparable to the way [Adrian] Kempe skates.”

Kupari’s film also shows a unique ability to create space for teammates through impressive skating abilities in the open ice.

“I think speed is my biggest strength.” *every LA Kings fan sighs in relief* pic.twitter.com/eYVuARa496 — LA Kings (@LAKings) June 23, 2018

Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2014, the Kings have alternated seasons between missing the playoffs and being knocked out in the first round. The Silver and Black look to reverse that trend during the 2018-19 season after being swept by the Las Vegas Golden Knights last season.

The Kings have five more draft picks in rounds 2-6 which will take place Saturday.