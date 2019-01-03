LA Kings’ Doughty, Ducks’ Gibson to represent SoCal hockey in NHL All-Star Game

Pack your bags, boys, you’re heading up north!

LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson have been selected to represent the Pacific Division at the 2019 NHL All-Star Game.

Doughty will be making his fifth-straight trip, while Gibson will become the first Duck goaltender to appear in multiple All-Star Games.

Doughty has played in all 41 games for the Kings this season and has 22 points (3-19=22). He leads the Kings in assists and is tied for second in club scoring. He also leads the team in TOI (26:41), which is the most among all NHL skaters (Doughty also led the NHL in this category in 2017-18).

Gibson currently co-leads the NHL in saves (991). He has a 15-11-6 record with a .924 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.59 goals-against average (GAA) in 34 games. In one-goal games this season, Gibson is 10-0-6 with a .940 SV%.

The first #NHLDucks goaltender to appear in multiple All-Star games?@JohnGibson35! Congrats to John on representing us at #NHLAllStar Weekend in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/N1UCKlbXhr — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 2, 2019

The All-Star Game will feature a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, showcasing teams from each NHL division competing for a $1 million winner-take-all prize pool.

This is the second time the All-Star Game is taking place in San Jose (1997). The game will take place Saturday, Jan. 26 at 5p.