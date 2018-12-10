PREVIEW: LA Kings kick off four-game road trip vs. Red Wings (4p, FOX Sports West)

4p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS GO

The LA Kings (11-18-1) visit Detroit’ss Little Caesars Arena on Monday to launch a week-long, four-game road trip.

However, L.A. does arrive in the Motor City off perhaps the team’s most complete performance of the season, Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing of the defending Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights in what was the 2,000th regular-season home game in Kings franchise history.

“It’s probably one of our more dominant wins and we actually played a good team here in Vegas, (a) very good team,” LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty said. “It was a full 60 minutes. I thought everyone played hard.

“There wasn’t one guy that took a night off. So when your team does that, you’re going to win more hockey games and hopefully we realized that because we need to win more.”

Nikita Scherbak, claimed off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 2, scored in his Kings debut.

“That’s probably one of those moments that is going to stick to my memory for a while, definitely,” Scherbak said.

Scherbak also scored in his NHL debut with the Canadiens on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Kings tied their season high for goals in a game and will be looking to win back-to-back games for just the third time this season.

In the Wings, L.A. will be meeting up with a team that has struggled to live with prosperity. Four times in the last three games, Detroit has blown leads of two or more goals.

The Wings squandered 2-0 and 5-3 leads in losing 6-5 in a shootout to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Thursday at Toronto, Detroit allowed the Leafs to rally from a 4-1 third-period deficit, but came away with a 5-4 overtime victory. The Wings weren’t as lucky at home on Saturday, frittering away a 2-0 first-period edge in a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders.