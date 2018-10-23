PREVIEW: LA Kings admit being ‘befumbled’ during recent skid, face Stars (5p, KCOP)

REMINDER: GAME ON KCOP | WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

When the Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars meet Tuesday night at American Airlines Center, something will have to give.

That’s because the Kings (2-5-1, 5 points) and Stars (3-4-0) have combined to lose their last seven games and have been outscored 31-6 in those defeats.

Los Angeles (1-3-0) last won on Oct. 11 at Montreal (3-0). And after a 5-1 loss to Buffalo on Saturday at Staples Center, first-year Kings coach John Stephens admitted he’s searching for answers.

“It (our fight back) is missing,” Stephens told the media postgame. “If we expect to get points by our goalie getting a shutout, it’s not going to happen. I’m a little befumbled where it’s at this particular time.”

On Monday, the Kings recalled defenseman Sean Walker from AHL Ontario to bolster their back end. Walker, signed to an entry-level contract during the offseason, had three goals and six assists in seven games for the Reign this season.

If Walker plays, he will be making his NHL debut.

Los Angeles, who is starting a quick two-game road trip against Central Division foes that will also take the Kings to Minnesota on Thursday, has been outscored 21-4 since that road win at Montreal nearly two weeks ago.

However, the Kings’ former Pacific Division rival is in similar company as the Stars, who lost 3-1 at home to Minnesota on Friday, have been outscored 10-2 during their current skid.

This is the first bit of adversity Dallas has faced under rookie coach Jim Montgomery, who is keeping his message consistent throughout the season.