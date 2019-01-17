PREVIEW: LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars (5p, FOX Sports West)

5P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The LA Kings (18-25-4, 40 points) are in Dallas (23-20-4, 50 points) to face the Stars on Thursday night.

Coverage begins at 5p on FOX Sports West & the FOX Sports App.

The LA Kings dropped a 3-2 shootout to Minnesota and have lost three of their last four games.

“We’ve got to be consistent, not just period to period, but shift to shift,” Kings winger Dustin Brown told the Los Angeles Times after Tuesday’s loss. “Right now, I think, for our team, I think we have two or three good shifts in a row. Part of it is inexperience and the little plays make a big difference, especially a team that plays a transition game like they do.”

Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick was more than up to the task in the loss, turning away 40 Minnesota shots and standing tall during a penalty in overtime. The Wild got the only goal in the shootout on Jason Zucker’s perfect backhand.

“We sure as hell got to be a lot more consistent than we’ve been, and we’ve got to figure that out,” Los Angeles defenseman Alec Martinez told reporters Tuesday. “Quickie got us that point. Without him in the net, it could have been 8-1. He stood on his head, and he was the reason why we got the point.”

The Stars beat Los Angeles 4-2 in the two teams’ first matchup of the season on Oct. 23 in Dallas.

Dallas has lost three straight, including a 2-0 setback on Tuesday to league-leading Tampa Bay despite outshooting the Lightning 35-21, including 25-17 during even-strength play. The Stars had their chances, with six power-play opportunities — matching their season high — but could not solve Vasilevskiy.

Forward Andrew Cogliano, acquired from Anaheim in a trade for Devin Shore on Monday, made his Stars debut against Tampa Bay. He skated on a line with Jason Spezza and Erik Condra (who was then sent down to Texas of the AHL on Wednesday). Cogliano had one shot attempt in 12:11 of ice time, and the Stars were a plus-six in shot attempts at full strength when Cogliano was on the ice.