PREVIEW: LA Kings ‘focused on’ getting win vs. Flames (5:30p, FOX Sports West)

While the Flames had Thursday night off, the LA Kings (9-15-1) were in action in Edmonton against the Oilers in search of their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Instead, Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom scored with 2:20 remaining in the third period to lead the Oilers to a 3-2 win to avenge a 5-2 road loss they suffered against the Kings four nights earlier in L.A.

Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter scored for L.A. on Thursday, while goalie Jonathan Quick made 31 saves in his return to action for the Kings after missing the past dozen games with a lower-body injury.

“It sucks,” Kings defenseman Drew Doughty told Fox Sports West after the setback. “We really gave it our all. We played with a lot of heart and emotion and that’s what you want from your team. If we play more games like that, we’re going to get more wins.”

In Quick’s absence, rookie netminder Cal Petersen filled in nicely as he compiled a 4-3-0 record to go with a 2.46 GAA, a .927 save percentage and one shutout. Since the Kings are playing games on back-to-back nights, it’s likely that Petersen will get the start on Friday against the Flames.

“It’s about the team game,” Doughty said. “We’ve got to go into Calgary (on Friday) and get a win, so that’s all we’re focused on.”