PREVIEW: LA Kings ‘frustrated’ but confident they can ‘keep building’ on positives (3:30p, FOX Sports West)

3:30P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Los Angeles Kings (11-19-1) are in Buffalo to face the Sabres (17-9-4) at the KeyBank Center Tuesday night.

The Kings fell 3-1 to the Red Wings at Detroit Monday night despite having a 43-21 advantage in shots on goal, 19-4 in the third period.

“We played a solid game offensively, I think defensively we gave up a little bit too much,” Kings center Adrian Kempe said. “But I think offensively we created a lot and we just have to capitalize on our chances. A lot of guys were frustrated because we played pretty well and created a lot but couldn’t score. That’s always the most frustrating thing. We’ve just got to keep building on that and give up less.”

After winning 10 in a row, the Buffalo is 0-3-2.

The Sabres felt that bad habits were creeping into their play, even during the winning streak. Another matter that was addressed at the meeting was the lack of effort against the Flyers.

“We’ve been pretty good at home this year and I think that that game might have been coming for a little bit,” Sabres right winger and alternate captain Kyle Okposo said. “That’s unacceptable. We’ve addressed it and we feel like we have a pretty good plan in place for how to deal with it and how we’re going to come out on Tuesday. We’ve just got to get back to being us and we’ve got to learn from that game for sure.”

The Kings have been dealing with injuries. Defenseman Alec Martinez did not make the trip to Detroit because of an upper-body injury sustained Saturday. The Kings’ injury list also includes forwards Ilya Kovalchuk (ankle), Carl Hagelin (knee), Kyle Clifford (head), Trevor Lewis (foot) and Jonny Brodzinski (shoulder) and goalie Jack Campbell (knee). The Kings had compiled 109 man-games lost to injury entering the game in Detroit.

The Kings recalled defenseman Sean Walker from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League Monday and loaned forward Gabriel Vilardi to Team Canada. Vilardi is eligible to play in the upcoming 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship. Walker, 24 has played four games this season with the Kings. He did not play Monday.