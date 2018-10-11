PREVIEW: LA Kings continue road trip in Canada, looking to bounce back vs. Montreal (4p, FOX Sports West)

4p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The LA Kings continue their road trip in Canada with a stop in Montreal to face the Canadiens.

LA Kings coach Jon Stevens didn’t like the effort from his players in the first two periods in a 2-1 loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

“I thought the third period, we started to play on our toes a little more and we were able to generate a little more of an attack,” Stevens told NHL.com. “But prior to that (we) totally played the game on our heels, backing up retreating instead of getting after it.”

The Kings face the Canadien, who are 1-0-1 after starting the season on the road with a 3-2 loss in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs and an overwhelmed the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Saturday.

Kings forward Ilya Kovalchuk, who returned to the NHL after five years playing in the Kontinental Hockey League, scored his first goal with the Kings against the Jets. Kovalchuk, 35, signed a three-year contract worth $18.75 million with the Kings. He had 816 points in 816 games in the NHL with the Atlanta Thrashers and the New Jersey Devils before leaving for the KHL.

The goal against the Jets was the 417th of Kovalchuk’s NHL career.

“I prefer to win than score goals,” Kovalchuk told NHL.com. “It wasn’t enough, so we will be better next game.”

The Kings power play could use Kovalchuk’s touch: it is 0-for-10 in the first three games of the season.