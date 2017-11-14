LAFC to take part in 2017 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 12

Team team, new stadium, new players.

As the Los Angeles Football Club continues to get ready for their inaugural season in 2018, the squad will take part in the 2017 MLS Expansion Draft on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m.

The club will get an opportunity to add players to a roster that features Mexican National Team star Carlos Vela.

MLS also released the full offseason calendar, outlining the important events and dates for teams beginning to make roster preparations for the 2018 MLS season.

Current MLS clubs may protect 11 players prior to the Expansion Draft. LAFC may select five players from the eligible player pool and only a single player can be drafted from any one club.

The complete list of players eligible for selection in the 2017 MLS Expansion Draft will be released on Dec. 10 by 5:30 p.m. ET.