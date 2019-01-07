LAFC schedule announced, both games against Galaxy fall in mid-summer

Are you ready for some futbol?!?!

The 2019 MLS season is just around the corner and LAFC is poised to make a run in its second season after an impressive inaugural campaign.

After finishing the 2018 regular season 3rd in the Western standings, LAFC will compete in a 34-game regular season beginning March 3 against Sporting Kansas City at 5:00p.

LAFC: The Second Season

Other notable matchups include back-to-back contests against Seattle Sounders FC (April 21 and April 28) and FC Dallas (May 16 and May 19), a first-ever meeting against expansion side FC Cincinnati on April 13, and a first-time home matchup with MLS Cup champions Atlanta United on July 27. LAFC travels to Carson on Friday, July 19 to face the Galaxy and hosts them at Banc of California Stadium on August 25 for the LA derby.

For a second consecutive season, the Black and Gold will appear in a league-high 16 nationally televised matches, including six on ESPN, five on FS1, one on FOX, and four on Univision/UniMas.

With FC Cincinnati joining the league in 2019, LAFC will take on all 12 Eastern Conference teams once this season – six at home (CIN, CHI, MTL, ATL, NY, TOR) and six on the road (NYC, DC, CLB, NE, ORL, PHI). The Club will finish out the season with six of the last nine games at Banc of California Stadium, including a Decision Day meeting against the Colorado Rapids on October 6.

Join us LIVE as we give you the first look at the 2019 MLS regular season schedule.

During the 2019 season, each club will play 34 games, including 17 home games and 17 away games. Teams will face each of their conference opponents twice during the season, with one game at home and one game away. All teams will face each non-conference opponent once.

The complete LAFC 2019 schedule can be accessed here.