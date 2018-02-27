LAFC’s Bob Bradley ‘very excited to get going’ with inaugural season opener on March 4

Bob Bradley has spent his life immersed in the beautiful game.

And the soccer coaching veteran, on several different levels including a five-year run with Team USA , is ready to launch his latest project (officially) on March 4.

The Los Angeles Football Club will play the first match of their inaugural season on Sunday vs. the Seattle Sounders.

Bradley came on board with LAFC in July of 2017 and knows what a great opportunity it is to open the historic campaign in Seattle.

“Players love going to Seattle, at Century Link (Stadium), it’s a special opportunity for us,” said Bradley in a conference call on Tuesday. “Preseason only gets you so far, but you need real matches.

“With a new team, a new club, that first mach is something that is so important. (You want to) make a strong first impression (and) make sure all of our great supporters see the work … and the kind of team we want to build.”

Bradley admits he’s still trying to build the roster that ‘we think can compete at a high level’ and doesn’t think LAFC is done making moves.

Bradley attributes negotiations with players and agents to the slow pace of the roster construction.

“Without a doubt, it’s slower than you want,” Bradley added.

The LAFC’s own home at Expo Park, Banc of California Stadium, is said to be ready for the club’s first home match on April. 29.