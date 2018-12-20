LAFC to open 2019 MLS regular season March 3 at Banc of California Stadium

The city of Los Angeles is eager for LAFC to be back in action.

On Sunday, March 3 at Banc of California Stadium, the squad opens their 2019 season vs. Sporting KC.

Last season, LAFC began its inaugural campaign in MLS with six consecutive road matches, including a historic 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders FC in the season opener.

During the 2019 MLS regular season, each club will play 34 games, including 17 home games and 17 away games. Teams will face each of their conference opponents twice during the season, with one game at home and one game away. All teams will face each non-conference opponent once.

The complete regular season schedule, along with the national television schedules for the U.S. and Canada, will be announced in January.