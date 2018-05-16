Clippers to pick 12th and 13th in upcoming NBA Draft

The ping-pong balls have spoken.

After the Clippers finished just five games out of a playoff spot in 2018 with a franchise-record seventh-straight winning season at 42-40, the team will begin its quest for the 2019 title with the 12th and 13th picks in the upcoming NBA draft.

The Clippers earned the 13th pick for their own record and acquired the 12th pick via the Detroit Pistons after the mid-season Blake Griffin trade.

The Clippers had just a 0.6 percent chance to win the lottery.

This is the first time the Clippers will select in a lottery position (top-14) since 2010 when they selected Al-Farouq Aminu out of Wake Forrest with the No. 8 overall pick and their first time with multiple first-round selections since 2002.

New front office consultant Jerry West was on hand in Chicago to represent the Clips at the lottery.

The Phoenix Suns won the lottery and own the rights to the first overall selection.

The 2018 NBA Draft will take place June 21, 2018 at the Barclays Center in New York City.