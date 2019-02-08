LA Clippers waive veterans Marcin Gortat & Milos Teodosic; Acquire JaMychal Green & Garrett Temple for Avery Bradley

The Los Angeles Clippers were busy during Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline.

In separate transactions, the squad waived center Marcin Gortat and guard Milos Teodosic and acquired forward JaMychal Green and guard Garrett Temple from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Avery Bradley.

"What a wild thrill ride this road trip has been…" Isn't that the truth! Doc Rivers weighs in on the Trade Deadline and tries (very hard) to pronounce Ivica Zubac 😂😂😂@LAClippers l #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/9SOJXL5nkZ — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) February 8, 2019

Temple, 32, appeared in 49 games (all starts) for Memphis this season, averaging career-highs in points (9.4) and rebounds (3.1) in addition to 2.7 rebounds and 1.02 steals in 31.2 minutes. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard holds career averages of 5.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.3 minutes in 488 appearances across nine NBA seasons with Houston, Sacramento, San Antonio, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Washington, and Memphis.

Green, 28, appeared in 41 games for Memphis this season, averaging 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, while shooting 48.4 percent from the field, 39.6 percent from three-point range and 78.8 percent from the free-throw line in 21.9 minutes.

“Garrett is respected throughout the NBA as a veteran leader and a versatile defender. JaMychal is a high-energy big who has become an excellent outside shooter. We welcome both players to the Clippers and feel they will fit well with this group,” said Frank.

Gortat, 34, appeared in 47 games in his lone season with the Clippers, averaging 5.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 16.0 minutes.

“We will miss the toughness Marcin brought to the group,” said President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank in a statment. “He was a tenacious defender and screen-setter, and we are grateful to have been a part of his long and distinguished career.”

Bradley, 28, appeared in 49 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.9 minutes.

“Avery is a well-respected NBA player and true professional, and we are grateful for the contributions he made to the Clippers over the last year,” said Frank. “We wish Avery and his family the best of luck in Memphis.”

Teodosic, 31, appeared in 60 games across two seasons with the Clippers, averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 21.4 minutes. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard joined L.A. following a decorated 13-year international career in Serbia, Greece and Russia. The 2010 EuroLeague MVP and FIBA Player of the Year, he was named to the All-EuroLeague First Team three times (2010, 2015 & 2016) and the All-EuroLeague Second Team three times (2012, 2013 & 2017). He won the 2016 EuroLeague Championship as a member of CSKA Moscow.

“We feel privileged that Milos chose to play for the Clippers after a fantastic career in Europe,” said Frank. “He has been a terrific playmaker and we are grateful for his contributions to the organization.”