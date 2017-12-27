So fresh, so clean: LA Clippers unveil ‘City’ edition jerseys

Who doesn’t need some new Clippers threads?!

The club unveiled the final of its four new uniform looks for 2017-18 on Wednesday and it’s awesome!

Here is the ‘City’ version, which is now available for purchase.

Influenced by SoCal’s beach culture w/ design elements inspired by boardshorts. The LA Clippers City Edition uniform celebrates the team’s history in San Diego w/ colors & nautical details inspired by the era. 🏀: @Dribble2Much

🎶: Gucci Gang @LilPump

👕: https://t.co/Wv7gqd5xOS pic.twitter.com/CbjFtGyFEh — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 27, 2017