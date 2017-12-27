So fresh, so clean: LA Clippers unveil ‘City’ edition jerseys
Who doesn’t need some new Clippers threads?!
The club unveiled the final of its four new uniform looks for 2017-18 on Wednesday and it’s awesome!
Here is the ‘City’ version, which is now available for purchase.
Influenced by SoCal’s beach culture w/ design elements inspired by boardshorts. The LA Clippers City Edition uniform celebrates the team’s history in San Diego w/ colors & nautical details inspired by the era.
🏀: @Dribble2Much
🎶: Gucci Gang @LilPump
👕: https://t.co/Wv7gqd5xOS pic.twitter.com/CbjFtGyFEh
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 27, 2017
From the Beaches of S.D. 🏖 to the Palm Trees of LA 🌴, we’re commemorating the 40th season since the team moved to California.
👕: https://t.co/Wv7gqd5xOS
🎥: https://t.co/RJqx938lon pic.twitter.com/epz7rjC52u
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 27, 2017