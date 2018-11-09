Los Angeles Clippers unveil ‘City Edition’ uniforms

The new gear is here.

The Los Angeles Clippers unveiled this season’s Nike City Edition jersey on Thursday, which honors the team’s 35th season in Los Angeles.

The threads features the ‘L.A.’ wordmark (in navy blue, red and white color scheme) for the first-time ever on a Clippers jersey.

The color blocking is inspired by the uniforms of the 1984 USA Basketball Team, which won gold at the Olympics that year … in Los Angeles.

From the release:

The L.A. logo featured on the new City Edition jersey’s chest is created in the style of the 1984 Olympic’ Games’ ‘Stars in Motion’ logo, with the text arranged horizontally in patriotic colors and struck through with alternating streaks.

The team will rock the new gear on Saturday vs. Milwaukee.

Coverage starts at 12p on Prime Ticket and the FOX Sports App.

“In honor of the 35th season, we wanted to celebrate the energy, excitement and contributions of the 1984 Olympic Games with our new City Edition uniforms,” said Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker in a statement. “With mashups being so popular in music, we leaned on the fantastic design team at Nike who married the L.A. word mark with the Team USA design to inspire these uniforms. The goal was to create a uniform our team would be proud to wear as they pay homage to the gold medal-winning 1984 USA Basketball Team and to the contributions of the legendary Ralph Lawler in his final season with the Clippers.”

From the release:

1984 was a seminal year for the city of Los Angeles, with the L.A. Clippers playing their first season and the city hosting the Games of the XXIIIrd Olympiad. The Clippers started their tenure in L.A. defeating the New York Knicks 107-105 on November 1, 1984. The team that year included All-Star Norm Nixon, current Bucks announcer Marques Johnson and future Clippers broadcaster Bill Walton. Ralph Lawler, who was then and is now the Voice of the Clippers, moved with the team to Los Angeles from San Diego and his autograph is featured above the jersey’s jock tag. Lawler is retiring at the end of this season, his 40th with the Clippers.

“Moving to L.A. with the Clippers 35 years ago was the start of a great adventure for me, as well as for the Clippers. It’s thrilling and fun to reminisce about our first season in L.A. and all of the excitement in this great city that year, especially as I call my final season,” said Lawler in a statement. “Being a part of uniforms that celebrate the history of this franchise and the spirit of the Olympics is an honor. Thank you Los Angeles, for 35 great seasons, and the Clippers, for 40. Oh me, oh my!”