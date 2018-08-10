Clippers schedule released, tip off season with brutal homestand

Whoever gets to claim the Los Angeles Clippers frequent flyer mile points is in for quite the treat this season.

The 2018-19 regular season schedule was released Friday and features several difficult stints against serious playoff contenders, including a three-game homestand to start the year featuring the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder followed by a six-game road trip to begin February.

2018-19 NBA schedule

– Fewest back-to-backs ever

– 13.3 B-to-B per team in 2019 (14.4 in 2018 & 19.3 in 2015)

– No team w/ more than 15 B-to-B

– Like last year, no 4-games-in-5-nights

– Less than 1 instance of 5-games-in-7 nights per team

– No 8-games-in-12 nights for first time — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 10, 2018

In total, the Clippers will play 14 sets of back-to-back games. Just as that six-game February stint is the longest road trip, the longest home stretch for the team is six games from March 8-19. Overall, the Clippers will travel 52,258 miles this season.

The Clips face every team in the Western Conference a total of four times (two home and two away), with the exception of the Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz— all playoff teams last season–who they play three times each.

Some notable home matchups include the Golden State Warriors on Monday, November 12 and Friday, January 18, an early season bout with the San Antonio Spurs on November 15 and a first look at the LeBron James led Lakers on January 31. They also play the Lakers December 28, March 4 and April 5.

To view the entire schedule, click here.

Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 13 at 2:00 p. To purchase tickets for Clippers home games, fans can visit www.clippers.com or call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849).