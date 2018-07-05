Pen to paper: LA Clippers sign picks Jerome Robinson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Clippers signed their 2018 draft picks Jerome Robinson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to NBA contracts on Thursday.

Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ President of Basketball Operations, made the announcement with the terms of the agreement not released, per team policy.

Gilgeous-Alexander (11th pick overall) appeared in 37 games during his collegiate career with 24 starts. In his one season at Kentucky, Gilegous-Alexander averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard from Ontario, Canada also averaged 33.7 minutes per game. To add to his college stats, Gilegous-Alexander was also named MVP of the SEC Tournament.

Selected 13th overall, Jerome Robinson started all 90 games of his three-year career at Boston College. The 6-5, 188-pound guard averaged 17.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.6 minutes.