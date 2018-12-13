TUNE-IN: LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs (5p, Prime Ticket & FOX Sports App)

5p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Clippers are in San Antonio to do battle with an old foe, the Spurs, on Thursday night.

The Clippers won the first meeting with the Spurs this season, 116-11 on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. The Spurs still own a 126-41 edge over the Clippers, including a 71-13 advantage in San Antonio.

Los Angeles is still reeling a bit from a tough 123-99 loss to the Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors on Tuesday.

The squad struggled, playing from behind the entire game while securing only 35 points from its starting five, vs. Toronto.

“We played an overtime game Monday night, the schedule we’ve been on, we can make all the excuses and we have them, but we don’t have to take them,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “I thought tonight we just gave into Toronto’s offensive pressure. They played downhill the entire night.”

Against San Antonio (14-14), a team on a three-game win streak, the Clippers (17-10) will be in for a battle at the AT&T Center.

The Clippers are nearing the end of a 17-game stretch without consecutive home dates, a span that started Nov. 15 and finishes Dec. 17.

The team is coming off the second of a road-home back-to-back.

What does it mean? The Clippers haven’t been home in a while.

But the squad is making no excuses, even when play struggles a bit, so says coach Doc Rivers.

