Clippers resign forward Montrezl Harrell to two-year deal

Coming off a career year, Montrezl Harrell will be back with the Los Angeles Clippers for at least two more season.

The 6-foot-8 forward put up 11 points and four rebounds per game over the course of 76 appearances for the Clips in 2017 after coming over from the Houston Rockets as part of the Chris Paul trade last June. The 24-year-old’s $12 million deal will secure him in LA through the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN.

“Montrezl is a tough, hard-playing, gritty competitor who is committed to winning,” said president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank. “We love his passion and energy, and are very excited to have Trezz back in a Clippers uniform.”

Amari, Alyeshia… daddy loves you it’s all for you guys…. NOW LETS GET BACK TO WORK https://t.co/snq7QfRR9Y — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) July 25, 2018

Over his three years in the League, Harrell has netted a respectable 8.7/3.4 nightly stat line while shooting 64 percent from the field.

With the resigning of Harrell, the Clippers have a bevy of options in the frontcourt. There are currently 12 players on the roster listed as either forwards or centers.