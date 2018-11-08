TUNE-IN: Three good reasons to watch Clippers vs. Trailblazers (6:30p, Prime Ticket)

The Los Angeles Clippers have won two in a row and are looking for more.

The club is in Portland to face the 8-3 Trailblazers starting at 6:30p on Prime Ticket and the FOX Sports App.

At 6-4, the Clippers have surprised many with their solid start … expect the Clippers themselves.

Here’s what to expect during tonight’s matchup.

The Clippers Are Good At Defense

The Clippers rank fifth in the NBA in opponents’ field goal percentage (43.2) and seventh in opponents’ 3-point percentage (32.7). In Monday’s 120-109 win over Minnesota, the Timberwolves were held to five 3-point baskets.

“That’s what we’re trying to do — guard the 3-point line and take away transition,” Rivers said. “If we can do that, we’re going to win a lot of games.”

Shai Will Start Again

The Clippers will battle withe Blazers minus shooting guard Avery Bradley (ankle) and forward Luc Mbah a Moute (knee). In Bradley’s place for the first time Sunday was rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The 6-6 former Kentucky standout contributed six points, five assists and three rebounds in his 25 minutes.

“Shai was pretty solid,” Rivers said. “It was his first start, and he looked tired quickly, but as the game went on, he got more comfortable. He made some plays. He’s not scared. He’s just going to play his game.

The Blazers Will Be Ready

Portland picked up a big win on Tuesday night, 118-103 over the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks.

The Blazers are expecting a big test from Los Angeles on their home court.

“They’ve totally rebuilt that team,” said Portland guard CJ McCollum, who had a season-high 40 points in the win, “and they’ve played well. They’re going to be another good test for us.”

— The Sports XChange contributed to this report